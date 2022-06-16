Red Arrows to stage flypast over Banbridge

This will be the Red Arrows first appearance in Northern Ireland during this special Platinum Jubilee year.

Come along and see the daredevil pilots jet into the County Down town in their distinctive Hawk fast-jets and showcase their breath-taking flying, trademark diamond nine formation and coloured vapour trails. They can be viewed from the town centre as well as Banbridge Rugby Club’s grounds.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The action-packed programme will also feature two rousing sets by the world famous Red Hot Chilli Pipers, thrilling aerial action by the RLC Silver Stars parachute display team, music by Jack Devlin Band and The Soda Popz 50s/60s band supported by Ballroom Blitz NI.

There will be lots more activities on the ground too for families: military stands and displays; vintage aircraft and military vehicles; highland and garden games; a rugby 7s competition; archery; chairoplanes; climbing towers; mini assault course; swing boats; face painting and walkabout characters.

The day gets underway with a Drumhead Service at Banbridge War Memorial, Newry Street at 10.30am followed by a parade of 500 strong of serving personnel, veterans and cadets and accompanying bands who will march to Banbridge Rugby Club – the venue for the military and musical spectacular.

The Band of the Royal Irish Regiment accompanied by the bugles, drums and pipes of the 2nd Battalion Royal Irish will bring the event to a spectacular close.

UTV presenter Paul Clark will compere and BFBS will be broadcasting live from Banbridge Rugby Club.

No dogs are permitted in the grounds of Banbridge Rugby Club. The free car parks, located close to the town centre, will open at 9am and close at 6pm.