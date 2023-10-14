Register
Shine Out praise choir issues warm welcome to singers in Portadown and Lurgan

The Shine Out Praise music project, already well established in the greater Belfast area, is spreading its wings this autumn with choir rehearsals in the Co Armagh area.
By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Oct 2023, 11:17 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 11:17 BST
The Christian music group is keen to hear from sopranos, altos, tenors and basses from Lurgan and Portadown and the surrounding areas who would like to become involved.

There will be two Sunday afternoon rehearsals for local adults and post-primary young people to join in, taking place in St. Mark's Church in Portadown, at 3pm on Sunday, October 22 and Sunday, November 26, in preparation for a Christmas outreach event with the Shine Out Orchestra and the North Choir in Royal Avenue in Belfast city centre on the afternoon of Sunday, December 3.

Shine Out, which was founded by choral conductor, arranger and singing teacher Judith Watson, is a voluntary organisation made up of singers and instrumentalists who want to share their faith through music.

    A section of the Shine Out Praise Choir. Pcture: supplied by Judith WatsonA section of the Shine Out Praise Choir. Pcture: supplied by Judith Watson
    A section of the Shine Out Praise Choir. Pcture: supplied by Judith Watson

    Music reading skills aren't essential for Shine Out Praise Choir membership and all ages are welcome. The group performs a blend of traditional and contemporary sacred music, often accompanied by sections of the orchestra.

    For this autumn session, singers are asked to pay a nominal £5 participation fee to help cover hall hire and music costs. There is no charge for school and university students.

    Anyone interested in singing with Shine Out should email [email protected] and ask for a registration form. The form is also available on the Shine Out Facebook page, which can be messaged for further details.

