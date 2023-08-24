Sloan's House in Loughgall to host new series of historical lectures on Orange history and heritage

Do you know the Orangeman who has a variety of sea snail named after him, or the Orangemen responsible for one of the largest football brands in the world?

Did you know that twice Orangemen have owned the largest telescopes in the world? And would you believe that a one-time Orangeman is regarded as being the prime influence in the creation of the modern image of vampires, while another is seen as the father of modern bee-keeping?

The answers to these questions and many more will be provided in an upcoming presentation in Sloan's House Museum of Orange Heritage in Loughgall.

The popular series of historical lectures in Sloan's has been gathering large crowds now for several years, and after stopping for a few months over summer, the programme is to resume for the autumn and winter season.

The then Prince of Wales greets Lambeg drummers during a visit to Sloan's House Museum of Orange Heritage in Loughgall in 2016. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker.

The presentation on the agenda for this occasion is entitled 'Known and unknown, renowned and reviled.... two centuries of famous Orangemen', and will be delivered by Orchard County historian Quincey Dougan.

“Men joined the Orange Institution for many different reasons,” said Quincey. “For some it was about showing religious witness and zeal, for some it was about joining a strong social network. For others it was simply a rite of passage, following in the footsteps of family, friends and neighbours.

"Notwithstanding competing narratives as to the motivations and value of the organisation, the sheer scale of Orangeism over two centuries meant that many of its rank and file contributed immeasurably to society across the world. Some are very well known, but the names and exploits of many are lost in the reams of information available to us all in the modern age. In 'Known and unknown...' at Sloan's, we hope to rediscover many of these fascinating figures.'

The presentation will take place in Sloan's House, Main Street, Loughgall on Tuesday, August 29 at 8pm. The new museum car park is now fully operational, providing ample facility to the rear of the building.