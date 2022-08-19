Something for everyone at Moira church event

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a wide variety of Attractions to cover all ages, including a bouncey castle, classic cars, vintage tractors, classic motor racing bikes, sky watch ni, ice cream van, hot food trailer, amd various musical items.

The Military Wives NI choir will be performing on the day, as well as the church’s own praise group, and several organists all performing in the Church throughout the day.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

One o fthe vintage vehicles that will be on display at the Moira Presbyterian Church fun day

Church Administrator Gerry Marks explained: “The main objective of the Fun Day, is to enable the various organisations of our Church, the membership of which has been severely depleted because of the pandemic, to interact with former members and encourage new members to join them. The organisations will have their own ‘stalls’ with Leaders on hand, to show what they offer to people.”

The event will run from 11am until 3pm and everyone will be made very welcome.