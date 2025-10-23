Street Food Atelier teams up with Hilden Brewery for some Halloween treats
Taking place at the newly launched Threads cafe at Hilden Brewery, Lisburn, on Friday October 31 and Saturday November 1 from 6pm until late.
The event promises a night of bold flavours, inventive brews, and community energy — all set in a reimagined heritage space.
“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Threads,” said Artur Fron, co-founder of Street Food Atelier.
“They’re taking a historic brewery and giving it a completely new creative direction — just like we’re doing with street food.
"It’s a perfect match.”
Local craft beer and cocktails from Cocktail Keg Company will be available all evening, with live music, and a shared passion for craft, the event aims to bring together foodies and beer lovers from across Northern Ireland.