Street Food Atelier teams up with Hilden Brewery for some Halloween treats

Belfast’s culinary rebels Street Food Atelier are joining forces with Threads — a dynamic new venture at Hilden Brewery — for a one-off pop-up collaboration that pairs global street food with small-batch craft beer and a fresh vision for Northern Ireland’s oldest brewery.

Taking place at the newly launched Threads cafe at Hilden Brewery, Lisburn, on Friday October 31 and Saturday November 1 from 6pm until late.

The event promises a night of bold flavours, inventive brews, and community energy — all set in a reimagined heritage space.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Threads,” said Artur Fron, co-founder of Street Food Atelier.

Halloween treats are on the menu at Hilden Brewery. Pic credit: Hilden Brewery

“They’re taking a historic brewery and giving it a completely new creative direction — just like we’re doing with street food.

"It’s a perfect match.”

Local craft beer and cocktails from Cocktail Keg Company will be available all evening, with live music, and a shared passion for craft, the event aims to bring together foodies and beer lovers from across Northern Ireland.