Supercars are being prepped and polished for a charity extravaganza in aid of Air Ambulance NI

It was an early start on Father’s Day morning as supercar owners from across Ireland headed off to Bishopscourt Racing Circuit to take part in a promotional video for the Air Ambulance NI Supercar Extravaganza event taking place in July.

Lamborghini’s, McLaren’s, Aston Martin’s, and a host of other high-end supercars gathered for a morning on the racing circuit to help promote the weekend display and on track entertainment.

The event itself, which sees the Lisburn based charity teaming up with Northern Ireland’s largest new and used car dealer group, Charles Hurst, will span over two days on July 29 and 30, 2023 and two locations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Supercar Extravaganza will begin on Saturday July 29 at the Northwest 200 Pits site, Portstewart, with a display of high-end luxury supercars available to view from 10am until 2pm.

Most Popular

Supercars are gearing up for charity fundraiser in aid of Air Ambulance NI. Pic Credit: Air Ambulance NI

Day two, on Sunday July 20, will see the action move to Bishopscourt Racing Circuit outside Downpatrick, from 10am to 4pm.

Offering a great day out for families, car enthusiasts will have the chance to see some of the most exciting brands on the market together in one place.

Vehicles expected to feature include Lamborghinis, McLarens, Aston Martins and Ferraris. Vintage and classic car clubs are also welcome to display their vehicles at Bishopscourt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colleen Milligan from Air Ambulance NI said: "We are very excited to be back at the NW 200 Pits and Bishopscourt Racing Circuit yet again with a stunning line-up of supercars for owners and the general public to enjoy.

"With an annual fundraising target of £2.5million, events like these can help us to sustain the air ambulance service for generations to come.”

With just five weeks to go until the big event, the charity is encouraging the public to purchase their tickets online now. Entry fee for ages 12+ is £10, with under 12s going free.

If you would like to attend the event or display your car, registration is open at www.airambulanceni.org/supercar-extravaganza.

Advertisement

Advertisement