The countdown is on to the 2023 Royal Ulster Winter Fair in Lisburn
and live on Freeview channel 276
Having established itself as a meeting place for the dairy industry in Ireland, this one-day event organised by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) is a firm festive favourite in the agricultural calendar for farmers, rural families, and industry leaders.
Visitors to the Winter Fair will be able to watch top quality livestock compete for championship titles, including the prestigious honour of Supreme Interbreed Champion of the Show. The RUAS is also excited to add a new award to its Prize Schedule in recognition of the Best Red & White Holstein animal at the Show. On the day, diary enthusiasts will be able to browse almost two hundred trade stands showcasing the latest industry technologies and innovations.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This year the Society is delighted to welcome Mike Duckett from Wisconsin as the 2023 Winter Fair livestock judge, whilst Andrew Short from AJS Promotions will have the unenviable task of judging the Dairy Stall and Trade Stand Awards.
Visitors can purchase tickets online in advance of the event at www.winterfair.org.uk.
Tickets will also be available on the gate.
Admission is £12 for adults, £9 for youths (12-18 years) and seniors, with under 12s entering for free when accompanied by an adult.
RUAS members enter free of charge with a valid Society membership card.
The Royal Ulster Winter Fair will also once again be streamed live online.