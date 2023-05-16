The Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market ‘summer series’ returns this month

After another great turn out at the Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market in March, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has announced the return of two summer markets, with the first being a Coronation-themed market, taking place on Saturday May 27.

The artisan market will celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and will take place along The Dark Walk in the historic village of Royal Hillsborough, the King’s home from home in Northern Ireland, from 10am to 3pm.

Marketgoers can expect around 50 local artisan traders, producers and makers from the council area and further afield, who will showcase their diverse produce, crafts and designs, fit for royalty. As always, marketgoers can look forward to a range of artisan food and drink, street food, speciality coffees, art, crafts and organic skincare.

Following the May Coronation market, the council will host a further Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market on the last Saturday of June.

Pictured at the launch of the summer markets are, (l-r) Gavin McShane, Little Popcorn Shop; Hannah Donaldson, Round House Bakery; Averil Milligan, Wild about soaps; Niall McSharry, The Gardener’s Kitchen; Mark McCorry, Barkelicious; Victoria Allen, Potters Hill Plants; Tori McCaughey, Tori’s Coffee, Bakes and Cakes and Charlene McKinstry, Gracehill Flower Farm. (front centre)

Encouraging visitors to make the trip to Royal Hillsborough to enjoy the quaint village and attend the upcoming markets, Tori McCaughey, owner of Tori’s Coffee, Cakes and Bakes, based in the village said: “We’re thrilled that the council has announced two Royal Hillsborough Farmers Markets this summer. The Coronation-themed ‘street party’ market will be a fantastic event for the village to round off a month of celebrations. We wouldn’t miss taking part in the market with our range of traditional soda and wheaten breads and popular traybake range.”

Across both summer markets, visitors can also enjoy speciality rare-breed meats, seasonal and local vegetables, award-winning charcuterie, cheeses, fresh bread, street food and more, all from both old favourite producers as well some new start-ups.

The Dark Walk will have a Coronation themed market with a street party vibe and big band entertainment for this month’s Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market.

