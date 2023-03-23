Arguably the most famous ship in the world, the RMS Titanic has a rich connection to Northern Ireland, with Belfast playing a crucial role in its history.
Having been built in and ultimately setting sail for the first time from the city, Belfast honours the Titanic in a variety of different ways, from museums to the original site it was launched from.
Here are six places in Northern Ireland to find more about the Titanic and its links with this part of the world.
1. Titanic Belfast - 1 Olympic Way, Belfast
Starting off with the most obvious place on this list, Titanic Belfast is the home to everything Titanic-related, including original memorabilia and mock-ups of rooms that would have featured on the ship. Reopened following a multi-million pound refurbishment, the visitor experience also provides you with the opportunity to witness amazing views over the slipway where it was first launched before meeting its untimely demise. For more information, go to titanicbelfast.com Photo: Titanic Belfast website
2. SS Nomadic - Hamilton Dock, Belfast
Part of Titanic Belfast, the last remaining White Line Star ship in the world can also be accessed without doing the full tour, allowing you to board the docked boat and explore its interior. With over 100 years of authentic maritime history incorporated into the ship, there are lots of interesting facts and figures to be found inside the newly restored vessel. For more information, go to titanicbelfast.com/ss-nomadic Photo: Titanic Belfast website
3. Titanic Memorial Garden - City Hall, Belfast
First opened in April 2012 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic, the Memorial Garden features both a grassed terrace and plinth with the names of all who died as a result of the tragedy. All 1,512 victims are listed in alphabetical order on the bronze plaques and is believed to be the first memorial in the world to list every single name. For more information, go to belfastcity.gov.uk/city-hall/memorials-and-statues Photo: visitNI
4. Titanic Monument - City Hall, Belfast
Also situated within the grounds of Belfast City Hall, the Titanic Monument is the last work of sculptor Sir Thomas Brock, built in 1920 and moved to its current position in 1960. Carved in white Carrera marble, it showcases a woman who is believed to be either death or fate, looking down at a pair of sea nymphs holding a drowned sailor in their arms following the ship’s sinking. For more information, go to belfastcity.gov.uk/city-hall/memorials-and-statues Photo: visitNI