3 . Titanic Memorial Garden - City Hall, Belfast

First opened in April 2012 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic, the Memorial Garden features both a grassed terrace and plinth with the names of all who died as a result of the tragedy. All 1,512 victims are listed in alphabetical order on the bronze plaques and is believed to be the first memorial in the world to list every single name. For more information, go to belfastcity.gov.uk/city-hall/memorials-and-statues Photo: visitNI