Northern Ireland’s time-honoured craft of distilling some of the finest spirits in the world is to be showcased in a unique way with the launch of the Northern Ireland Spirits Trail.

On the trail, visitors will embark on a journey of discovery across 10 distilleries and spirit-led experiences throughout Northern Ireland. They will learn about the distilling process and hear stories from the pioneering legends who put their heart and soul into every bottle they make.

A key element of the Northern Ireland Spirits Trail is the Distillery Trail Passport. Visitors enjoy each of the unique experiences, collect a stamp on their passport and receive a special souvenir when they have completed all points on the trail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are a host of spirits to discover, from the oldest licensed whiskey distillery in the world at the Old Bushmills Distillery, to the drumlins and mountains of Co Down, home to Copeland Distillery, Echlinville Distillery, Rademon Estate Distillery, Hinch Distillery and Northern Ireland’s smallest distillery at Killowen.

Most Popular

Pictured at the NI Spirits Trail launch event is Tourism NI’s Food & Drink Tourism Manager, Gary Quate alongside Experience Development Executive Officer, Sylvia Trueick with a representative from each of the 10 participating distilleries.

Visitors can get hands on with Belfast Artisan Gin School and learn to distil with a difference at Woodlab Distillery. They can awaken their senses at Wild Atlantic Distillery and experience the spirit of Co Fermanagh at Boatyard Distillery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which distilleries are included? Read more: 10 distillery experiences for you to try on new Northern Ireland Spirits Trail

Tourism NI’s Food & Drink Tourism Manager, Gary Quate, said: “We are delighted to launch the Northern Ireland Spirits Trail and Distillery Passport. This is an exciting tourism initiative which brings many of Northern Ireland’s leading distilleries and spirit-led experiences together in one place for the first time.

"A special welcome awaits you at our distilleries, and you will be amazed by what you learn and be inspired by the people you meet and the stories they tell. Let your senses be your guide as you visit the participating distilleries, where other great experiences across Northern Ireland are just waiting to be discovered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the launch of the NI Spirits Trail in Belfast’s Banana Block. A host of distillers and foodie experience providers treated guests to an immersive programme of tastings and demonstrations.

"We also look forward to working with more distillery projects during 2023 and beyond.”

Hinch Distillery in Co Down, winner of Best Tourism Experience (Large) at the Tourism NI Giant Spirit Awards 2022, is thrilled to be part of the Northern Ireland Spirits Trail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Terry Cross OBE, Chairman of Hinch Distillery, said: “Northern Ireland has an amazing variety of spirit-led experiences, and every one of them featured within the passport offers something unique to visitors.

"Since opening in 2020, we have experienced tremendous success and continue to increase our production lines, with increased demand for our whiskey and gin on a global scale.

"Visitors to our distillery have the chance to make memories and enjoy incredible products that will ignite their senses. On one of our whiskey and gin tours, you can get up close to the raw ingredients, stunning copper pot stills, and spectrum room where sensory stimulation explains how a barrel breathes life into the spirits."

The NI Spirits Trail was launched at a special event in Belfast’s Banana Block where a host of distillers and foodie experience providers treated guests to an immersive programme of tastings and demonstrations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to meeting the makers, guests enjoyed some delicious treats from local food champions including Indie Füde and NearyNógs Stoneground Chocolate Makers. Entertainment from Belfast Traditional Music Trail added to the atmosphere and authenticity of the event.

Visitors can download the Northern Ireland Spirits Trail Passport from Discover Northern Ireland’s website. Alternatively, you can pick one up at one of the 10 participating distilleries.