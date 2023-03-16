Two fascinating insights into local history at Lisburn and Dromore libraries

Local history enthusiasts are invited to Lisburn City Library on Thursday March 23 from 6:30pm until 7:30pm, to hear a talk on the Old Blaris Burial Ground.

Elizabeth Scott from North of Ireland History Society will reveal the stories connected with the headstones as well as providing an insight into the history of the old cemetery. During the talk, Elizabeth will highlight that many of the graves in the Old Blaris Burial Ground are from the 19th Century as well as the suggestion that the graveyard occupies the site of a mediaeval church of which only a mound now survives.

Susan Browne, Lisburn City Library Branch Manager, said: “Old Blaris provides an unwritten record of Lisburn’s past; a very real picture of the people who lived in the city and an insight into the community.

"We are looking forward to hearing Elizabeth bring the stories to life of some of those who are buried in the graveyard.”

To book a place telephone 028 9266 9345 or email [email protected]

Local historian Tom Gribben will give a local history talk in Dromore Library on Tuesday March 21 from 6:30pm until 7:30pm.

Those with an interest in the history of Dromore are invited to come along to hear Tom’s unique knowledge about the town, its local personalities and the many surprising people who have visited during the past 200 years.

Megan Dummigan, Dromore Library Branch Manager, said: “Tom has a wealth of detail and knowledge and it will be amazing to learn more about societal changes and the lives of those who helped to create the community.”