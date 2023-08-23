UK and Ireland’s largest indoor truck show comes to Lisburn's Eikon Centre

Drifterstyle Truck Show will launch the largest indoor truck show in the UK and Ireland covering an area of over 10,000 square metres at the Eikon Centre in Lisburn on October 7 and 8.

David Henning, Director Drifterstyle Ltd explained: “This show has been in me since childhood. It is the result of years spent watching, visiting, and experiencing shows all whilst being part of the industry.

"From being in the passenger seat with my dad to driving trucks and now cleaning them for a living. Passion has and always will be the driving force behind Drifterstyle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Drifterstyle Truckshow will be no different and in turn will offer a show experience never seen before on this island.”

Drifterstyle Truck Show will be coming to the Eikon Centre in Lisburn in October. Pic credit: Drifterstyle Truck Show

This event will take place in The Eikon Exhibition Centre on Saturday October 7 from 10am – 7pm and on Sunday October 8 from 10am – 5pm.

The show will provide the public with an opportunity to see the best UK, Irish and continental show trucks on home soil and tickets are on sale now from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/drifter-style-ltd.

Theresa Morrissey, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society Commercial and Financial Director, said: “The venue is delighted to add Drifterstyle Truck Show to its calendar of premier events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Drifterstyle Style Truck Show is the UK and Ireland’s largest indoor truck show occupying both the Eikon and Logan Halls and will feature trucks from all over Europe.

"The Eikon and Logan Halls will make the perfect backdrop for the first ever Drifterstyle Truck Show.”