The Walking Festival begins on March 15, with ‘Fairy Lore and the Glens’, a moderate looped way marked walk on Ronan’s Way, taking in the historic landscape of one of the nine Glens of Antrim, Glendun.

This walk showcases the environmental and human heritage of the Glens and how local lore governs the ways native populations have interacted with landscape.

The second day of the Festival on March 16 explores ‘The Living Edge: Where the Land Meets the Sea’, along the dramatic cliff-scape at Fairhead and Murlough Bay. This walk will illuminate the connection with Rathlin Island and the Scottish western seaboard through the ages.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan launches the Walking Festival 2024 alongside Kerrie McGonigle, Council’s Destination Tourism Manager, and Lawrence McBride, Director of Far and Wild. Credit McAuley Multimedia

The final walk of the Causeway Coast and Glens Walking Festival on March 17 will take place on open country, trails and minor roads, on the challenging ascent to the summit of Lurigethan Mountain. With ancient remains dating from neolithic times and beyond, ‘Settlement in an Iconic Landscape’ entwines history with glacial geology in a breathtaking location overlooking Waterfoot Bay and Cushendall.

Accompanied children over 12 years can be accommodated on these walks, but the adjacent high cliffs and steepness of the ascent should be noted by parents. Walks suitable for everyone with good fitness levels and walkers with prior hillwalking experience.