Waringstown Cavalcade to celebrate vintage charm and community spirit in aid of Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund

Preparations are underway for the 54th Waringstown Cavalcade being held on Friday, June 27.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waringstown village will be filled with the sights and sounds of classic and vintage vehicles as this popular event gets underway at 6pm.

The themes this year are Austin cars and lorries, David Brown and International tractors and all classic or vintage vehicles manufactured up to and including the year 2000 are welcome at take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family-friendly event will celebrate vintage charm, community spirit, and a very worthy cause – the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund – which was founded close to the village by the late Mr Walter and Mrs Josie Kerr MBE.

Volunteers look forward to this year's Waringstown Cavalcade.

"Don’t miss your chance to see some truly iconic motors up close, including a special appearance from a 90-year-old Austin with a story that links right back to our founder’s family,” a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund said.

"Let’s fire up those engines and make this year’s cavalcade one to remember!”

The charity helps raise funds for life saving research in the causes, prevention and possible cures for kidney disease. It also provides specialist equipment for research and advances in treatment of kidney diseases, while also promoting organ donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisers are confident that once again spectators of all ages will enjoy the evening.

They are encouraging exhibitors to enter the village from the Banbridge road side to avoid congestion in the village.

No pre-registration is needed for anyone wishing to take part in the cavalcade. Forms to bring along on the night are available via Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade Facebook page and also will be available on the night.