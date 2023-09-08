What's on in Lurgan and Portadown: 8 things to do in September
A bumper variety of great things to do has been lined up for the weeks ahead in the Lurgan and Portadown areas.
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Sep 2023, 17:56 BST
From family-friendly fun activities to cultural and food events giving the opportunity to learn more about this lovely part of the world, there really is something for everyone to enjoy.
We’ve put together a list of some of the many events taking place in September.
1. Armagh’s Food & Cider Weekend
Locals and visitors alike will be enjoying the Orchard County’s finest food and drink in this four-day harvest spectacular from Thursday, September 7 which is serving up a tasty line-up of new events, fresh features and an unrivalled tasting menu designed to deliver a uniquely memorable experience. In stunning, historical locations and amidst the county’s lush apple-laden orchards and parklands, there will be more than 40 standout events to celebrate the best food, history and culture of the area at harvest time.
Crannagael House – where Armagh’s apple story officially began – is a big feature in this year’s programme. Award-winning 4 Vicars team Gareth Reid and his wife Kasia will be serving up a sumptuous Celebration of Cider and Cheese event showcasing the best of local produce, as well as the chance to savour a delicious Sunday lunch prepared by The Cook and The Gardener in stunning Georgian surroundings. Across the long weekend, well known harvest ambassadors the McKeever family at Long Meadow Cider Company will host a series of special events including a Wine V Cider evening and a hugely popular ‘Flash Fiction’ event for new and experienced writers. In Markethill, at the edge of Gosford Park, lively food aficionado team ‘On the Hoof’, which specialises in outdoor woodfire cookery, will share its expertise with guests as part of a special Woodland Supper– and to learn new skills there are two Cooking with Fire events focusing on both meat and fish and concluding with a celebratory barbecue serving the scrumptious low and slow dishes lovingly prepared by you. For more details, go to visitarmagh.com/festivals/food-cider/food-and-cider-events/ Photo: supplied by Visit Armagh
2. The Art of Living with Dementia
Dementia NI’s unique art exhibition, ‘Real Lives: The Art of Living with Dementia’, will be on display at Millennium Court in Portadown until Friday, October 13. This exhibition aims to remove the stigma surrounded around dementia and will showcase thought-provoking photography and patchwork quilts. The exhibition features 45 pieces created by people who live with a diagnosis of dementia and sets out to challenge the misconceptions surrounding the condition, transforming how people view dementia and starting conversations through the medium of art. It shares a message of hope, that many people with dementia are still able to enjoy life in the same way as before their diagnosis and can live well with dementia. The quilts for this exhibition were created during an online project which helped people with dementia stay active during the Covid-19 lockdown. Through creative writing workshops, participants created individual life story poems whilst sharing precious tales of families, love, and travels, living in a pandemic and much, much more. They then learnt a variety of art on fabric techniques to make their own heirloom quilts, which celebrate the story of their lives. The two collections of photography allow us to glimpse into the experience of living with dementia. These moving collections expose feelings of anger, despair, sadness, and disbelief – but deliver us to a place of hope, acceptance, and peace. The photographers hope that viewers will come away with a new understanding of the lived experience of dementia. The exhibition will be on display daily from 10am – 4pm. Photo: supplied by Millennium Court
3. Richhill Music in the Park
For the last 12 years, Richhill Improvements Association has been running a series of Sunday afternoon concerts featuring local high quality bands.This year’s series of concerts continue until Sunday, September 24. The concerts all take place in Richhill Recreation Centre from 3-4 pm, Admission is free and light refreshments will be available, thanks to Richhill Women’s Institute choir. The organisers are grateful to Armagh City,Banbridge and Craigavon Council for ongoing support and thank the recreation centre staff for their assistance in running these concert Photo: Jeferson Santu on Unsplash
4. Country comes to Town
The annual Country comes to Town extravaganza in Portadown has been running for more than 25 years and annually brings upwards of 25,000 people into the town centre for a bumper variety of activities for all the family to enjoy. Along with a great programme of country music, there will be a line-up of fabulous fun in the town centre including vintage displays, steam traction engines, horse threshing and even an appearance by the Vikings. There will also be plenty of entertainent especially for children, including the chance to meet animals at a petting farm. The headline act certain to draw the crowds will be country star John McNicholl and his band. Other top country favourites lined up to provide a fantastic day’s entertainment and get toes tapping are Boxcar Brian, Jordan McPolin, Emma Donohue, Wee Tom, Andrew McMurdie, Alistair Spence and Steve Beckett. The fun kicks off around 11.30am on Saturday, September 16 and runs all afternoon until 5.30pm. Photo: Tony Hendron