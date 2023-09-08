2 . The Art of Living with Dementia

Dementia NI’s unique art exhibition, ‘Real Lives: The Art of Living with Dementia’, will be on display at Millennium Court in Portadown until Friday, October 13. This exhibition aims to remove the stigma surrounded around dementia and will showcase thought-provoking photography and patchwork quilts. The exhibition features 45 pieces created by people who live with a diagnosis of dementia and sets out to challenge the misconceptions surrounding the condition, transforming how people view dementia and starting conversations through the medium of art. It shares a message of hope, that many people with dementia are still able to enjoy life in the same way as before their diagnosis and can live well with dementia. The quilts for this exhibition were created during an online project which helped people with dementia stay active during the Covid-19 lockdown. Through creative writing workshops, participants created individual life story poems whilst sharing precious tales of families, love, and travels, living in a pandemic and much, much more. They then learnt a variety of art on fabric techniques to make their own heirloom quilts, which celebrate the story of their lives. The two collections of photography allow us to glimpse into the experience of living with dementia. These moving collections expose feelings of anger, despair, sadness, and disbelief – but deliver us to a place of hope, acceptance, and peace. The photographers hope that viewers will come away with a new understanding of the lived experience of dementia. The exhibition will be on display daily from 10am – 4pm. Photo: supplied by Millennium Court