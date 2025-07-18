An eclectic mix of events and entertainment will be on offer at Whitehead Summer Festival 2025.

Bookended by the showpiece Waterfest (Saturday, July 26) and Food and Folk Fest (Saturday, August 9) is a series of events organised by Whitehead Community Association for residents and visitors to enjoy over two weeks (July 26 – August 9).

The packed programme includes festival favourites such as the Mollie Coppock Festival Quiz on Wednesday, July 30 from 7.30pm at the Whitecliff Inn, as well as steam train rides at Whitehead Railway Museum (Saturdays, August 2 and August 9).

Visitors and residents alike will be able to enjoy the maritime spectacle of the Coastal Rowers Regatta (Sunday, July 27 from 12pm at the Promenade) and the County Antrim Yacht Club Regatta (all day on Saturday, August 2).

Meanwhile, music fans will be spoilt for choice with entertainment sessions at the Marine Bar, the Whitecliff Inn and the Promenade through the festival fortnight.

For those seeking a challenge there is Festival Swimming Race on Saturday, July 26 at County Antrim Yacht Club, while the programme also includes photography, art, fishing and pool competitions.

There’s a strong focus on arts and crafts with felting, decoupage and stained glass workshops to try, while the festival programme also includes theatre, poetry readings, and dance taster sessions.

Whitehead’s heritage will be in the frame with guided walking tours, Whitehead History Day (Saturday, July 26 from 2pm - 5pm at the Community Centre Main Hall), and a number of historical talks.

For families and younger visitors there are a host of options from the Glee Club Summer Scheme and ‘have a go’ Lego building to the time capsule workshop ‘Dear Future Me’ on Saturday, August 2 (3pm - 4pm) at Whitehead Library.

For the full programme of events, go to https://whitehead-ni.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/2025-Summer-Festival-Programme-Updated-2-1.pdf

As always, there’s a charity boost too with the 2025 Festival supporting Hope House Ireland, an invaluable resource which provides free accommodation to cancer patients and their carers at any time during or completion of their treatment, for a short time of quiet rest and recuperation.

Meanwhile, the proceeds from Waterfest – paddle boards, kayak races, a barbecue and refreshments - at County Antrim Yacht Club on Saturday, July 26, from 1pm, will be in aid of the RNLI Lifeboats.

The organisers extended thanks to sponsors and supporters.

