Channel 4 has announced the line-up for The Great Celebrity Bake Off on April 13 🍰

The Great Celebrity Bake Off continues this weekend.

Four more celebrities will enter the tent today.

But who are they - and where do you know them from?

Channel 4 is opening the doors to the famous Bake Off tent again this weekend and four more celebrities are heading in. The charity spin-off is now in its fifth week.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer returned last month and continues to air on Sunday evenings in 2025. The broadcaster has confirmed the line-up for the episode - and it includes a real changemaker.

Prue Leith has stepped away from filming for the Bake Off spin-offs - but will be back for the main show. See who has replaced her on the charity version.

But what do you need to know about this week’s episode? Here’s all the key information:

Who is on The Great Celebrity Bake Off this week?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off week 5 | Channel 4/ Love Production/ Mark Bourdillon

Channel 4 has announced the celebs who will be competing on the show today (April 13). The line-up includes: Jim Howick, Gloria Hunniford, Ellie Goldstein and Jamali Maddix.

Ellie Goldstein is an actor, model, author and changemaker. She was the first model with a disability to represent the Gucci brand.

Speaking about appearing on the special, she said: “I’ll bring my outgoing personality, and fun into the tent. And I won’t bring any weaknesses!”

Gloria Hunniford is a TV presenter and national treasure. Jim Howick is an actor and writer, while Jamali Maddix is a comedian and writer.

What will they be baking this week?

In this episode, the celebrities take on a retro recipe for brandy snaps in the Signature, try not to be too cheesy in the Technical, and reveal all with a ‘my best kept secret’ cake Showstopper.

Who else has been on The Great Celebrity Bake Off?

The first episode saw broadcasters Chris and Rosie Ramsey, as well as sibling TV presenters and property experts Scarlette and Stuart Douglas enter the tent. While in week two it was Sarah Beeny, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Roman Kemp, and Maxine Peake.

For week three the cast included TV presenter and broadcaster Kate Garraway, Actor, writer and director Gbemisola Ikumelo, Comedian Phil Wang, plus Actress, writer and comedian Sophie Willan.

Speaking ahead of her appearance on the show, Kate Garraway said: “Baking is alchemy! So, I don’t think I’ve come out proving myself a Merlin, but I’m hoping not to be the wicked witch of the west.”

What time is The Great Celebrity Bake Off on?

It is time to head back into the bake off tent today (April 6) as the show is set to return for a new episode on Channel 4 this evening. The Great Celebrity Bake Off is due to start at 7.40pm and will run until 9pm.

