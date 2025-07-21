The World Matchplay darts will be live from Blackpool’s Winter Gardens this week 🎯

World Matchplay Darts continues in a matter of hours.

The 2025 edition of the tournament has been a dramatic affair so far.

But how can you follow the action from Winter Gardens at home?

The biggest names in darts are taking to the stage at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens this July. Luke Littler and more are competing in the 2025 edition of the World Matchplay tournament.

MVG, Gerwyn Price and Chris Dobey are among the names who will be in action this evening (July 21). The competition will run throughout the week and if you missed out on tickets, you may be wondering how you can follow the action at home.

The World Matchplay 2025 started on Saturday (July 19) and the final is scheduled to take place this coming Sunday (July 27). Luke Humphries is the reigning champion but he crashed out on the opening night - with other big names like Peter Wright, Rob Cross and Nathan Aspinall also falling at the first hurdle.

With so much drama already happening in just a couple of days, you will want to know how to watch the tournament on TV. Here’s all you need to know:

Is the World Matchplay Darts on TV in 2025?

Sky Sports will once again be providing coverage throughout the full eight days of the World Matchplay darts. The broadcaster has had the rights to the tournament ever since it began back in 1994.

The broadcaster has confirmed its plans for the third day of the competition today (July 21). Fans will want to make sure they get the right channel.

If you have a Now TV sports package subscription you can also watch the World Matchplay darts action through that. However it will not be on free-to-air TV.

What time is World Matchplay on TV?

Sky Sports’ coverage of the third day of action will begin at 7pm tonight, the broadcaster has confirmed. It will continue throughout the rest of the evening.

The following matches are scheduled to take place:

Chris Dobey v Ricardo Piertreczko

Gerwyn Price v Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen v Raymond van Barneveld

Ross Smith v Josh Rock

The games are the best of 19 legs - so the player who reached 10 first wins. The amount of legs needed to win will increase each round with the final being first to 18.

Which channel is World Matchplay darts on?

Sky Sports will be showing tonight’s (July 21) action live on two of its channels. It will be on Main Event/ HD as well as on Action/ HD.

Throughout the coming days, you are most likely to find the darts live on these two channels - with the coverage starting later on Main Event tomorrow (July 22). It will also be live on Now TV, for subscribers, and you can find it by heading to the sports tab on the app.

