Food hygiene ratings handed to six Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cafe Pausa at Dunelm Mill at 62 Shore Road, Ballygolan, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on April 1

• Rated 5: Baileys Mallusk Sodexo at Enterprise Way, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on March 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Lagan Bar and Restaurant at Belfast International Airport, Crumlin, Co Antrim; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: Whiteabbey Masonic Club at 51 Monkstown Avenue, Croghfern, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Mallons Bar at 220 Staffordstown Road, Cargin, Toome, Antrim; rated on February 14

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: