Food hygiene ratings handed to six Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cafe Pausa at Dunelm Mill at 62 Shore Road, Ballygolan, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on April 1
• Rated 5: Baileys Mallusk Sodexo at Enterprise Way, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on March 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Lagan Bar and Restaurant at Belfast International Airport, Crumlin, Co Antrim; rated on March 29
• Rated 5: Whiteabbey Masonic Club at 51 Monkstown Avenue, Croghfern, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Mallons Bar at 220 Staffordstown Road, Cargin, Toome, Antrim; rated on February 14
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: China Garden at 19a Fountain Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on March 3