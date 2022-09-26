Green light for £6m Mallusk warehouse expansion project

A new storage and distribution warehousing facility has been proposed at the Brett Martin factory located between Antrim Road and Roughfort Road in Newtownabbey.

Planner Andrew Heasley told the meeting the £5.8m investment will be the “catalyst for further development”.

Six neighbouring properties were notified of the development plan resulting in one letter of objection.

An artist's impression of the proposed facility at Brett Martin

Concerns raised included the proposed use of landscaping which suggested would be insufficient to screen the development from a dwelling at Antrim Road and there would be “cumulative traffic implications”and potential “overbearing impact” on a property at Antrim Road.

There were also concerns over potential light and noise impact. The report noted that the proposed site is within an area zoned for industry and employment.

A report to councillors says: “It is considered that the design of the building is acceptable and generally reflects what would be seen in other industrial and employment areas within the borough.

“While the buildings are large in nature, it is considered that the visual impact is not a significant issue, given the location of the site in an area earmarked for

industrial/employment uses immediately adjacent to the expansive Brett Martin site on the southern and eastern sides of the application site and Ballycraigy Business Park on the northern side.”