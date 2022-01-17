Welcome boost for Antrim Boccia Club

Antrim Boccia Club was among 13 regional teams to receive funding support as part of a three-year partnership between Disability Sport NI and Progressive Building Society.

The additional support, recognised at DSNI’s recent AGM, will assist with restarting the club’s programmes coming out of lockdown.

Since 2019, DSNI and Progressive Building Society have developed almost 30,000 participant opportunities to improve the health and wellbeing of people with disabilities across Northern Ireland.

Pictured from L-R are Pablo Cordoba Huertos (DSNI), Caroline Millar (Antrim Boccia) and Kevin Flannery, Regional Manager at Progressive Building Society, at the Disability Sport NI AGM held at Antrimâ€TMs Dunsilly Hotel.