256 further coronavirus cases in Ards and North Down

The number of coronavirus cases in Ards and North Down increased by 256 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 44,934 cases had been confirmed in Ards and North Down when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 24 (Thursday), up from 44,678 on Wednesday.

The cumulativerate of infection in Ards and North Down, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 27,728 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Northern Ireland average of 32,509.

If one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 38,481 over the period, to 18,773,164.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers now include LFT results for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Ards and North Down.

The dashboard shows 204 people had died in the area by February 24 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 3,195 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Ards and North Down.