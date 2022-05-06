35 further coronavirus cases in Ards and North Down

File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. The Government has been told to "get a grip" of personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks and contracts, as it was disclosed more than half of suppliers who provided items through the VIP fast-track lane provided stock that was not suitable for use on the front line. Issue date: Wednesday March 30, 2022.

The number of coronavirus cases in Ards and North Down increased by 35 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 54,846 cases had been confirmed in Ards and North Down when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 6 (Friday), up from 54,811 on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in Ards and North Down, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 33,844 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Northern Ireland average of 37,424.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

The end of free tests in England and Scotland means the reported number of coronavirus cases in the UK is likely to be an underestimate. However, the Office for National Statistics estimates that 2 million people had Covid-19 in the week ending April 30.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Ards and North Down.

The dashboard shows 220 people had died in the area by May 6 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 3,426 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Ards and North Down.