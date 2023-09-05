Ards and North Down restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Stables, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1b Donaghadee Road, Groomsport, Groomsport, Down was given the score after assessment on July 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 283 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 212 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.