A 21-year-old driver was caught with cocaine and cannabis in his system, a Craigavon court has heard.

Jake Harley McAteer, from Taughrane Lodge, Dollingstown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving while unfit through drink / drugs and possession of a Class B drug.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on January 20 this year, police were on mobile patrol on the Portadown Road, Lurgan. They spotted a Seat Leon begin to leave a car park as police pulled in. They stopped the vehicle and spoke to the defendant.

“He had slow and slurred speech and slow movements. Police could smell a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle,” a prosecutor told the court.

During a search of the vehicle, cannabis was found in the glove compartment. The defendant was arrested and taken to Musgrave Custody Suite in Belfast.

He was believed to be under the influence of drugs and a blood sample was taken. Results showed he had both cocaine and cannabis in his system.

A defence laywer said McAteer, who had a clear record, had attended court with his mother. He added the defendant has been in full time employment since leaving school and holds down “a very well paid job in a local factory”.

"It is so unfortunate for this young man. He obviously had been dabbling with controlled substances,” said the lawyer. “He accepts himself it was absolute lunacy on his behalf.”

The court was told McAteer’s mother is a “lady of impeccable pedigree” and who has been in the forefront of ensuring her son was in full time employment since leaving school.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Having cocaine and cannabis in your system whilst driving a vehicle presents a very real danger to other road users and indeed to yourself. Anybody unlucky enough to encounter a driver who is in that condition is put at serious risk.”

He added that from what the lawyer had said, the defendant is also in trouble with his mother.

"You might be 21 but she is still your mother and no doubt she has had a very strong word in your ear,” the district judge told the defendant.

McAteer was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £200 plus the £15 offender levy. For the drug possession he was fined £150.