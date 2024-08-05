Portadown man sent for trial on a charge of attempting to sexually communicate with a child
Kevin Christy, aged 40, from Park Road, in Portadown appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates court on that sole charge.
-
-
A court clerk read the charge to Christy – that he is accused of between May 12, 2023 and September 29, last year, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification intentionally attempted to communicate with a child under 16 years old, the communication being sexual or intended to encourage the child to make a communication that was sexual.
A prosecutor said there was an application on behalf of the Crown that there is a prima facie case for Christy to answer.
Christy’s defence barrister Mr Conor Lunny said: “That is conceded on Mr Christy’s behalf.”
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “I have read the papers and I am satisfied there is a prima facie case.”
When asked if he wanted to say anything in relation to the charge, Christy said: “No.” His reply was the same when asked if he wanted to tender a written statement of evidence.
Christy was returned to Craigavon Crown Court for his arraignment on September 27 this year with a pre-arraignment date of September 6 this year.
Mr Lunny said his client has been given technical bail but he can’t perfect it. He invited the court to release him on bail subject to an approved address. This was agreed by the district judge.