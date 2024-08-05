A Portadown man, accused of attempting to sexually communicate with a child, has been returned for trial to Craigavon Crown Court.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Christy, aged 40, from Park Road, in Portadown appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates court on that sole charge.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

A court clerk read the charge to Christy – that he is accused of between May 12, 2023 and September 29, last year, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification intentionally attempted to communicate with a child under 16 years old, the communication being sexual or intended to encourage the child to make a communication that was sexual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor said there was an application on behalf of the Crown that there is a prima facie case for Christy to answer.

Christy’s defence barrister Mr Conor Lunny said: “That is conceded on Mr Christy’s behalf.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “I have read the papers and I am satisfied there is a prima facie case.”

When asked if he wanted to say anything in relation to the charge, Christy said: “No.” His reply was the same when asked if he wanted to tender a written statement of evidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christy was returned to Craigavon Crown Court for his arraignment on September 27 this year with a pre-arraignment date of September 6 this year.

Mr Lunny said his client has been given technical bail but he can’t perfect it. He invited the court to release him on bail subject to an approved address. This was agreed by the district judge.