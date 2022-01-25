Belfast takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Belfast takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
China Star, a takeaway at 224 Knock Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on December 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 392 takeaways with ratings, 203 (52%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.