Food hygiene ratings given to five Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hospitality Belfast Limited @ Waterfront Hall at 2 Lanyon Place, Belfast; rated on January 12

• Rated 4: Caffe Nero at Fountain Centre, College Street, Belfast; rated on December 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: Crusaders Football Club at 16 St Vincent Street, Belfast; rated on December 15

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Oh My Cod at 101 Alliance Avenue, Belfast; rated on January 13