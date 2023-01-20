Food hygiene ratings given to five Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Advertisement
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Hospitality Belfast Limited @ Waterfront Hall at 2 Lanyon Place, Belfast; rated on January 12
Advertisement
• Rated 4: Caffe Nero at Fountain Centre, College Street, Belfast; rated on December 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
Advertisement
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: Crusaders Football Club at 16 St Vincent Street, Belfast; rated on December 15
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Oh My Cod at 101 Alliance Avenue, Belfast; rated on January 13
• Rated 5: Kawa Asian Fusion at 71 Botanic Avenue, Belfast; rated on January 9