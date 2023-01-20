Register
Food hygiene ratings given to five Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Hospitality Belfast Limited @ Waterfront Hall at 2 Lanyon Place, Belfast; rated on January 12

    • Rated 4: Caffe Nero at Fountain Centre, College Street, Belfast; rated on December 15

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 3: Crusaders Football Club at 16 St Vincent Street, Belfast; rated on December 15

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Oh My Cod at 101 Alliance Avenue, Belfast; rated on January 13

    • Rated 5: Kawa Asian Fusion at 71 Botanic Avenue, Belfast; rated on January 9