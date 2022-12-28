Springwell Running Club members came out in force to celebrate the Christmas weekend.

With Christmas falling on the weekend this year, it provided opportunity for members to attend races and parkruns.

EAMS Black Eye Friday

December 24 saw members travel to Carrickfergus to take on the Black Eye Friday event hosted by East Antrim Marathon Series. This event offers athletes the option of distances from a 10k up to the Marathon distance. Springwell had three members in attendance who took on the Half Marathon and the Marathon distance.

Pauline Mullan celebrating her 100th parkrun at Limavady

Aidan Mooney represented the club in the Half Marathon, he is no stranger to the distance having ticked off 12 this year. He set himself the personal challenge earlier in the year and finished strong at Carrickfergus. John Butcher and Peter Jack represented the club in the Marathon distance, both runners are well versed in the field of endurance.

John recorded his second fastest time thanks to extra training he has been putting in, ticking off Marathon number 98 bringing him closer to the 100th Marathon milestone. John also finished 2nd in the Marathon.

Peter Jack also had a great run ticking off another Marathon in his running resume, Peter is a well experienced triathlete. Half Marathon – Aidan Mooney 2:25:04. Marathon – John Butcher 3:35:38, Peter Jack 4:42:51.

parkrun Double Weekend

John Butcher at the EAMS Marathon

There was a strong club turnout with 68 members at eight different venues, two personal bests were recorded by Ryan Kennedy at Limavady and Gareth McLaughlin at Garvagh Forest.

Pauline Mullan celebrated her 100th parkrun on Christmas Eve at Limavady parkrun with fellow members.

Monaghan Town - Fergal MACKLE 52:02. Derrynoid - Jim BREEN 27:24. Ormeau Park - Conor SHIELDS 23:47. Ecos - Kenneth BACON 43:41, Caroline OWEN 44:18. Limepark Playing Field - Ciaran MCERLAIN 23:29.

Garvagh Forest - Rodney MC PHEE 20:13, Barry MULLAN 21:23, Gareth MCLAUGHLIN 21:22, PB Bernadette O'KANE 22:00, Jude MOORE 23:08, Shane MCLAUGHLIN 24:17, Majella MCATEER 24:29 Rozzy SKUCE 25:40, Michael MULVENNA 25:50, Paul MOORE, 25:51, Deborah MC PHEE 29:41, Antoinette CONWAY 29:50, Colin CONNOLLY 30:26, Anne Marie MCKENNA 36:35, Jim BRADLEY 37:24, Grainne MOORE 37:24, Kate MCNICHOLL 40:31.

Aidan Mooney at the EAMS Half Marathon

Portrush - Andy WHITEFORD 19:53, Rhys WALKER 20:54, Seamus MCATEER 23:47, Shaun CARTON 25:24, Mervyn THOMPSON 25:33, Sylvia POLLOCK 25:52, William MCCAFFREY 26:15, Patricia CRAIG 27:06, Cathy ADAMS 27:30, Alanna MILLAR 27:33, Barry MCBRIDE 27:36, Pamela HOWE 27:44, Andrew WILMOT 27:50, Gary KENDALL 29:49, George BRIEN 30:10, Pauline DUKE 32:27, Liz DOWEY 32:28, Andrew WILSON 36:59, Deborah PURDY 44:14, Caoimhe ARMSTRONG 44:14, Elaine MONTGOMERY 49:27, Lorraine ABERNETHY 49:27, Catherine BYERS 49:28, Deborah ARCHIBALD 49:29, Bernie DRAIN 49:30, Emer THOMPSON 49:52.

Limavady - Ryan KENNEDY 19:39 PB, Kevin MCLEAN 22:51, Adrian FINLAY 22:56, Pauline MULLAN 24:30, Clodagh MCCREEDY 25:07, Leanne QUIGLEY 26:06, Sinead GRAHAM 27:46, Darren WALSH 28:55, John BUTCHER 28:55, Linda MC MICHAEL 31:14, John MCMICHAEL 31:15, Ryan GRAY 31:39 Janet PATRICK 32:31, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 32:49, Alison C DUNCAN 32:50, Gary MOORE 32:51 Catherine PINKERTON 32:51, Ingrid HAMILTON 34:51, Lara WALSH 35:24.

Christmas Day saw members back out again looking to tick off the parkrun double weekend. Springwell had eight members enjoy their Christmas morning at Derry City parkrun.

Derry City - James THOMPSON 21:04, Jonno JOHNSON 24:48, Pauline MULLAN 24:49, Andrew WILMOT 26:23, Antoinette CONWAY 27:19, Colin CONNOLLY 27:49, Janet PATRICK 30:43, Catherine BYERS 35:16.

Members at the Christmas Day Derry City parkrun