27 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Fermanagh and Omagh

The number of coronavirus cases in Fermanagh and Omagh increased by 27 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 42,253 cases had been confirmed in Fermanagh and Omagh when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 21 (Thursday), up from 42,226 on Wednesday.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Fermanagh and Omagh.

The dashboard shows 159 people had died in the area by April 21 (Thursday) – up from 157 on Wednesday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 3,402 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Fermanagh and Omagh.