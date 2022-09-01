Boost for BMX track

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new track will be open to both club members and the wider public all year round, and will be suitable for children as young as four years old.

It will be used by competitors to warm up and by riders to practice fundamental BMX skills.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will also give beginners and their families the opportinity to get a taste of the BMX experience at a less challenging level to the adjoining race track.

Most Popular

L to R: Amy McConnell (Lisburn BMX Club); Edward Kearney (Whitemountain Programme); George Gordon (Lisburn BMX Club); Richard Rogers (Groundwork)

Breedon Ireland’s Whitemountain Programme provides funding for community amenity and biodiversity projects within 15 miles of Mullaghglass landill site through the Landfill Communities Fund.

To date over £8.5million has been allocated to almost 250 projects. These range from sports facilities to community halls, and from wildflower meadows to play areas.

“It’s been great to see how this club has developed over the past six years and we have to pay tribute to all the dedicated volunteers who have made it so successful,” said Richard Rogers from Groundwork Northern Ireland.

“Without them community sports facilities like this just wouldn’t be possible, and we’re really pleased to be able to help them develop one of the best BMX facilities in Ireland.”

George Gordon from Lisburn BMX Clubs aid: “This is the third grant we’ve received from the Whitemountain Programme and without their support we’d never have been able to develop our facilities to this standard.

“We’re really excited about having a pump track alongside our race track, and to being able to host competitions at a National and International level such as the qualifying rounds of the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships.”

Edward Kearney from the Whitemountain Programme added: “The Whitemountain Programme has invested over £8.5 million in community amenity and biodiversity projects since it was established in 2007. We can see the great work that Lisburn BMX Club is doing to provide a state of the art facility for young people and are delighted to be able to support this latest phase of their development.

“With the forthcoming closure of Mullaghglass landfill site there will only be two further rounds of funding, so please check out the fund guidelines and, if your project is eligible, we’d be delighted to receive an application.”

The programme is currently open for applications. To find out more visit www.groundwork.org.uk/whitemountain or contact