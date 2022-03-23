Lisburn and Castlereagh house prices held steady in January

House prices remained steady in Lisburn and Castlereagh in January, new figures show.
The lack of movement maintains the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 5% annual growth.
The average Lisburn and Castlereagh house price in January was £184,847, Land Registry figures show –largely unchanged from December.
Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Northern Ireland, where prices remained static, and Lisburn and Castlereagh underperformed compared to the 0.4% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Lisburn and Castlereagh rose by £8,700 – putting the area 10th among Northern Ireland’s 11 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The best annual growth in the region was in Causeway Coast and Glens, where property prices increased on average by 10.5%, to £176,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Belfast gained just 3.6% in value, giving an average price of £148,000.
How do property prices in Lisburn and Castlereagh compare?
Buyers paid more for properties in Lisburn and Castlereagh than anywhere else in Northern Ireland in January. The average price paid would buy 1.3 homes in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (£139,000), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Across Northern Ireland, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £274,000.
Factfile
Average property price in January
Lisburn and Castlereagh: £184,847Northern Ireland:£159,151UK: £273,762
Annual growth to January
Lisburn and Castlereagh: +5%Northern Ireland: +6.8%UK: +9.6%
Best and worst annual growth in Northern Ireland
Causeway Coast and Glens: +10.5%Belfast: +3.6%