Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council to demystify arts funding with free workshop

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Arts Service, in partnership with Creative Lives, has announced a free, practical workshop designed to cut out the guesswork and frustration from arts grant applications.

The Artist Development Session: Funding Clinic is an essential working session for artists, community group leaders, and arts organisation managers struggling to secure vital project funding.

The session will be held on November 10, 2025, from 4pm – 6pm at the Island Arts Centre in Lisburn.

Led by Seonaid Murray from Creative Lives, the clinic offers a clear, direct path to understanding what funders are really looking for.

A free arts funding workshop will be held at the Island Arts Centre in Lisburn. Pic credit: INWD

Attendees are strongly encouraged to bring their toughest questions and current application drafts to this hands-on event.

Councillor Tim Mitchell, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Communities and Wellbeing Committee, underscored the importance of this practical support for the local arts sector.

"Our local artists and community groups are the heartbeat of our city, but we know the funding process can be a huge roadblock,” he said.

“This session is all about giving you the confidence to succeed.

"We’re going to open up the guidelines, talk about what actually works, and ensure you spend more time doing your project and less time fighting paperwork. It’s a free, practical way to invest in your future."

This highly practical clinic is structured to solve specific application issues, covering key areas that often stop good projects from getting funded.

Places are strictly limited.

To book your free place and stop the grant application guesswork, email [email protected].