Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 24 Mid and East Antrim establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 24 of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bob and Berts at Unit 1 39-41 Ballymoney St, Ballymena; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: Maud's Ice Cream Parlour at 52 Scotch Quarter, Carrickfergus, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: The Coffee Shop at Larne Harbour, Curran And Drumaliss, Larne, Antrim; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: The Gobbins Cafe at 68 Middle Road, Ballystrudder, Larne, Antrim; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: Bally Bingo at Unit 1 Wakehurst Industrial Estate, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 11

• Rated 5: Lab 65 at 65 Main Street, Garvaghy, Portglenone, Antrim; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: Cafe Creme at Unit 7 Galgorm Court Raphael Way, Galgorm, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Twilight Coffee + Bunkhouse at 54-56 Harbour Road, Carnlough; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Beanies Bistro at Ballee Road West, Ballee, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Red Brick Coffee shop at 29 Raceview Road, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at Unit 35-2 Fairhill Shopping Centre, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company at Unit 27 Fairhill Shopping Centre, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on March 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And nine ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Latharna Club at 43 Point Street, Inver, Larne, Antrim; rated on April 12

• Rated 5: Carrickfergus Bowling Club at 21 St Bride'S Street, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on April 11

• Rated 5: Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club - Larne Branch at 2 Greenland Drive, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: Minnesota Snooker Club at 62 Cullybackey Road, Ballymena; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: Gillistown House at 191 Largy Road, Gillistown, Ahoghill, Antrim; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Charlies at 92 Broughshane Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: The Cosy Corner at 30-32 William Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Railway Tavern at 52-54 Queen Street, Ballykeel, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: The paddock @ Billy Andys at 66 Browndod Road, Altilevelly, Larne, Antrim; rated on March 24

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Doury Frier at 38 Doury Road, Dunclug, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 12

• Rated 5: Maureen's Fish & Burger Bar at 43 Broughshane Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 4