Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Milanos at 18 Thomas Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: Brooklyn Bay Diner at 1 Redlands Road, Larne, Antrim; rated on June 12
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Glencloy Inn at 1 Bridge Street, Mill Tenement, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on June 9