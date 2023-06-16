Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Milanos at 18 Thomas Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on June 14

    • Rated 5: Brooklyn Bay Diner at 1 Redlands Road, Larne, Antrim; rated on June 12

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Glencloy Inn at 1 Bridge Street, Mill Tenement, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on June 9