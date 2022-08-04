Larne bonfire tragedy: council has commenced ‘internal review’ into the incident

John Steele, from Lindara Drive, died after falling from the Antiville bonfireon July 9.

The tragedy has prompted an investigation by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council as the bonfire was built on council land.

Speaking at the council’s August meeting on Monday evening, Katrina Morgan, director of Community, said: “Following the tragic incident, the council has started an internal review into that.

Floral tributes at the scene following last month's tragedy at Antiville. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“We will progress that piece of work and then we will bring a report back to full council in the near future.”

Mr Steele was one of a number of residents and former politicians, including Northern Ireland’s first First Minister Lord Trimble, to whom tribute was paid at the monthly meeting. Councillors stood to observe a minute’s silence as mark of respect.

The Mayo, Alderman Noel Williams, said that he was “deeply shocked and saddened” to learn of Mr Steele’s death following an accident in Larne.

“The local community is hurt and absolutely devastated at his loss,” the mayor stated.

John Steele

He went on to pay tribute to the emergency services that attended the scene.

He proceeded to extend the council’s “sincere condolences to Mr Steele’s family and friends”.

An online fundraising page set up to support Mr Steele’s family has raised just over £9,000.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter