Larne bonfire tragedy fundraising following John Steele’s death now over £8,600

Father-of-two John Steele, who was in his 30s, died while helping with the building of the Antiville bonfire on Saturday, July 9.

Sympathisers from far and wide responded swiftly to a JustGiving fundraising page created following the tragedy to support Mr Steele’s family with donations and messages of condolences.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gillian Hyslop, who set the page up said: “ A dark cloud is over our wee town at the passing of John Steele after a tragic accident at Antiville bonfire last night.

The JustGiving page in memory of John Steele

“No one is ever prepared for that news to come to your door. So I’ve set this up in the hope that people will donate no matter how big or small to take off a bit of financial pressure for the family as they begin to make arrangements for John’s funeral.

“The whole town is shook at this devastating news and our hearts go out to Artie, Jackie, Kitty, his two daughters Caitlin and Macy-Lee, Catrina and the whole family circle. You will be sorely missed John.”

Now, with the appeal now standing at more than £8,600, Gillian described the generosity of the public as “amazing”.

“Over £8,000 on the page now, we can’t thank all of you enough, it really is amazing.”

The bonfire in Antiville in Larne is dismantled following the tragedy in which local man John Steele died. Picture: onathan Porter/PressEye

The Justgiving page can be found here.

In just one day the fundraising effort far surpassed its original target and by Monday evening (July 11) had raised more than £6,600.