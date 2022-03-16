Mid and East Antrim backs fire service aligning district with council boundary

A council officer’s report to be presented to the local authority’s Direct Services Committee on Tuesday evening outlined proposals by NIFRS to align its district structure to council boundaries.

The report says that realignment will “assist in ensuring the NIFRS remains fit for purpose and agile in a local setting”.

The local authority has commented: “This will allow the NIFRS to develop better relationships with statutory and community organisations in Mid and East Antrim Borough as staff will be realigned to our area’s boundary.

Larne Fire Station

“This will enhance operational standards as key staff will be responsible for the entire area and will attend meetings in the borough around cultural celebrations, Police and Community Safety Partnerships and community planning.

“Currently, the lack of alignment often results in ineffective working and this change can affect communities,”

Councillors have been told: “Through their proposed new district structures, NIFRS will work with communities to address their local safety concerns to ensure partners have the skills to intervene earlyto recognise and address vulnerability.

“Understanding communities and recognising their different needs is essential to delivering services in their local area.

“It is therefore important to give people a voice so that they feel they are being heard and are confident to engage with their Fire and Rescue Service.

“The new proposed arrangements will improve the opportunities for people to get more involved through shaping priorities and services, volunteering, scrutinising the service and helping to solve problems within their community.”

The authority also says that it would welcome the appointment of a district commander and the opportunity to work together on issues such as cultural celebrations, community planning and Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

“The recent announcement by MInister Swann that on-call fire fighters based in Carnlough Fire Station will respond alongside NIFRS when someone has had a cardiac arrest is an example of how the NIFRS can make a real difference with our local community,” the report states.

The NIFRS says that it remains committed to answering “Maggie’s Call” after potential legal concerns arose.

A collaboration between the NIFRS and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, “Maggie’s Call” would see a phased roll-out of on-call fire fighters being trained to co-respond to incidents in rural areas where someone has had a cardiac arrest.

The Health Minister announced the initiative after meeting with the family of five-year old Maggie Black, who sadly passed away in December 2021.

The Black family, from Glenarm, launched a petition in Maggie’s memory to ensure that the fire service would be automatically dispatched to emergency medical calls in rural areas.

The current NIFRS district model has been in place since 1999.