Queen Elizabeth II: Mid and East Antrim Council cancels ‘non-critical events’

This includes the postponement of committee meetings due to take place next week and weekend sporting fixtures. However, leisure centres in Mid and East Antrim will remain open.

Flags on the local authority’s civic buildings are flying at half-mast and members of the public can attend the Smiley Buildings, Larne; Carrickfergus Civic Centre and The Braid, Ballymena, from today (Friday) to sign books of condolence.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend, there will be additional opening for signing on Saturday and Sunday at Smiley Buildings, from 10am until 2pm; Carrickfergus Civic Centre, from 10am until 2pm, on both days and at The Braid, Ballymena, from 8am until 5pm, on Saturday and from 10am until 2pm, on Sunday.

Most Popular

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, signs the book of condolence.

An online book of condolence has also been opened for residents to sign.

A public proclamation will take place on Sunday , September 11, at 5pm at Castle Green, Carrickfergus, read by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Miranda Gordon.

Floral tributes can be left at Carrickfergus War Memorial, Marine Gardens; Whitehead War Memorial, Recreation Grounds, Chester Avenue; Knockagh Monument, Monument Road, Greenisland; Inver Cenotaph, Inver Road, Larne; Ballycarry War Memorial, Bridgend Road; Glynn Memorial, Memorial Park, Galgorm Road, Ballymena.

A special meeting of the borough council will take place on Monday, September 12, when councillors will pay tribute to Her Majesty.

Carrickfergus Castle

The council has advised that following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, all official flags, including the Union Flag, should be half-masted from as soon as possible today until 8am, the day following The Queen’s State Funeral.

Flags may be flown overnight during this period but should remain at half-mast. Official flags in this instance are defined as national flags of the home nations, Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories, Ensigns and Ships’ colours.

Half-mast means the flag is flown a third of the way down the flagpole from the top, with at least the height of the flag between the top of the flag and the top of the flagpole.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has expressed his “deep sorrow and that of the people of the borough”, following the announcement of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

Mayor Alderman Noel Williams, said: “On behalf of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council I wish to express my profound sadness on hearing that Her Majesty The Queen has passed away. Her Majesty The Queen gave her life to her Royal duties and her unfailing services and dedication to the nation will remain an inspiration to us all.

“I know the entire council will join me in paying tribute to her, who for almost a century, has been part of our lives, inspired the world, aroused its respect and affection, and for whose service and life we give our most profound thanks.”

“The Queen’s loss will be mourned in our community, across the nation and around the entire world. I wish to express my sincere condolences to all members of the Royal Family on this incredibly sad day. As a borough, our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.”