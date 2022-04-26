39 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Mid Ulster

The number of coronavirus cases in Mid Ulster increased by 39 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 56,107 cases had been confirmed in Mid Ulster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 26 (Tuesday), up from 56,068 on Monday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Mid Ulster, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 37,668 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 37,260.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Ulster.

The dashboard shows 315 people had died in the area by April 26 (Tuesday) – up from 314 on Monday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 3,413 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Ulster.