'Meet Me at Ten-Thirty' - a remarkable true story of enduring love by Cookstown man Tony Quinn

A former Cookstown councillor has published a deeply moving memoir about his wife and their story together spanning almost 50 years.

Tony Quinn is a well known figure in Mid Ulster, having served for many years in local politics with the SDLP and as an independent councillor.

His writing is shaped by his roots in Cookstown, his life experiences, and his enduring love for his late wife Joanie.

Meet Me At Ten-Thirty is the story of a couple's love for each other, even after death.

It tells the story of Tony and his wife Joanie from the time they met on the day before Christmas Eve in 1976.

It was a chance encounter that changed both of their lives forever. Within a year, they were married and expecting their first child.

Their bond grew stronger with each passing year - a bond that not even death could break.

When Joanie passed away 19 years ago, Tony was left heartbroken.

Yet, before she died, the couple made a promise: every morning at ten-thirty, they would meet in spirit.

And so, for almost two decades, Tony has kept that promise. These quiet, spiritual meetings have helped him find strength through the pain of loss, his recovery from a stroke, the challenges of the covid pandemic, and his retirement after a long career in local politics.

Part love story, part spiritual reflection, Meet Me at Ten-Thirty is a tender, uplifting memoir about the power of connection — and a reminder that true love never fades.

The book is available to buy now at Sheehy’s, Cookstown, and online at Waterstones.com (ISBN: 9781036934934)