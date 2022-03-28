Newry, Mourne and Down road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Newry, Mourne and Down's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A483, from 8pm March 28 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 northbound and southbound, Wrexham Road Interchange Roundabout to B5445 Wrexham Rd, junction - Lane closure Switching for Electrical works.

• A5, from 8pm March 30 to 6am March 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 Gledrid roundabout to wales border, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs.