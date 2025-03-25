Buddy and Rocco are Dogs Trust Ballymena's Dogs of the Week

There are lots of lovely lads and lassies, of all shapes and sizes, waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena. Two lovely lads currently available for adoption are:

Buddy is a brilliant six-year-old Labrador crossbreed who is a firm favourite with the entire team at Dogs Trust Ballymena. He is an energetic and super playful lad who adores playtime. His favourite game is fetch, so if you throw the ball for Buddy, you'll be best friends in no time. Buddy loves long walks, so would be an ideal canine companion for an active family. He is a very friendly and loves attention.

Buddy is looking to be the only pet in his new home so he can receive the attention all to himself and he would like a quieter home life. He could live with older children aged 14 and over. Buddy would benefit from a large, secure garden where he can play and enjoy enrichment games to help burn off some of his Labrador energy. Buddy can find other dogs overwhelming so he will thrive with a daily routine where he does not encounter other dogs. Therefore, his new home should not have neighbouring, and he would love to be walked in quieter areas where he can spend quality time with his family. Because of his love for people, he would like someone to keep him company during the day until leaving time could be built up gradually. If you are looking for a best buddy of the canine variety, look no further than Buddy!

Rocco is a handsome five-year-old cocker/springer spaniel cross who has a real zest for life. Rocco is full of character and loves to be the centre of attention. He's very affectionate and loves spending time with his favourite people. His favourite place for walking adventures is the beach. Rocco enjoys travelling in the car as it signifies walkies which Rocco loves. He is also a smart lad so likes showing off his skills and is always happy to learn more. After he has enjoyed playtime and walkies, Rocco will settle down for a snooze and can be left for a couple of hours within the home.

Rocco’s ideal adopters will be active and enjoy lots of walking adventures, followed by snuggles on the sofa. He could live with secondary school age children and another dog after successful meets at the rehoming centre. He would love to have a secure garden in his new home where he could play and use up some of his energy. Rocco will bring much love, joy and laughter to his new family.

If Buddy and Roccosound like they might be the canine companion for you, get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person. The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.