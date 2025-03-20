Dogs Trust Ballymena's Dogs of the Week

There are lots of lovely lads and lassies, of all shapes and sizes, waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena. Two lovely lads currently available for adoption are:

Ottois a super handsome two-year-old Dachshund who has spent some time with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena getting back on his paws. He has come on leaps and bounds and is now ready to find his special someone. Otto may be small in stature, but he has a big personality. He has a goofy and fun character and loves to trot around with a toy in his mouth showing it to the world.

Little Otto can be unsure of new people however he does make friends quickly when there are treats on offer. Otto loves outdoor adventures and if they involve water, he is all in. He is happy in the car so travelling to new walking locations are great fun with Otto. His beautiful coat will require regular grooming to keep him looking and feeling great.

Otto is looking for an adult-only home where he will be the only pet. He likes to get out and about for his daily walks and can have doggy friends of a similar size to go walkies with. Otto is a very clever boy and is a big foodie which will help him with his ongoing training. Our training team know Otto inside out so will work closely with his new family during the adoption process. He would love company to begin with until leaving time can be built up gradually. Otto is going to bring a lot of fun, love and laughter into his new family’s life.

Loki at Dogs Trust Ballymena

Lokiis a three-year-old Labrador who is the most loving boy. He is energetic, playful, food obsessed and is super friendly with people and dogs. When out on his daily walks he is very sociable and enjoys playing with other dogs. Loki’s favourite things are toys and treats. As he is a big foodie, this is perfect for his ongoing training. Loki does know some basic commands however he will require further training when he finds his forever family.

This big, loving boy is looking for a home with an active family who will enjoy taking him on lots of exciting walking adventures. Loki could live in a home with children aged 12 and over and with another dog, pending successful meets at the rehoming centre. Loki is good in the car so is happy to travel to new walking locations. As you would expect with a young, lively Labrador, Loki is strong on the lead. Loki will bring oodles of life, energy and love to his new family.

If Otto and Loki sound like they could be the canine companion for you, get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person. The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.