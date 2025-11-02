Lambeg Minister shares the gospel in his new book for children

Lambeg Minister David Luckman has penned the latest offering in his series of children’s books sharing the gospel with the younger generation.

David is the Church Planter at Hilden Community Church, which is part of Lambeg Church of Ireland in Lisburn.

He is the author of Adventures in Acts, and has written several biographies in the Christian Focus Trail Blazers series for children, including C.T. Studd, John and Charles Wesley, and John Wycliffe.

Now he has released a new two-volume edition of Adventures in the Gospels.

Lambeg Minister David Luckman has penned new children's books sharing the Gospel. Pic credit: David Luckman

Volume one introduces children to Jesus’ miracles and teachings like the Beatitudes and the Lord’s Prayer.

Volume two completes the Gospel journey as Jesus teaches through parables like the Good Samaritan and Prodigal Son, building towards his death and resurrection.

David said: “These books are perfect for families, classrooms, and churches.

"Adventures in the Gospels will help young readers aged 7-11 understand Jesus’ incredible gift of salvation and the hope He brings.”

The books are available from Christian bookshops.