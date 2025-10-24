Local author’s dream comes true with the publication of her debut novel

On November 7 Lisa Gorman’s dream will become reality when her debut novel hits the shelves.

Lisa, who grew up in Lisburn and now lives in Hillsborough, has always been an avid reader and lover of books but becoming a published author was something she hardly even dared dream about.

However, at the age of 47 that dream has come true as her first book ‘The Echo of Her Shadow’ is ready to the released.

"I have always loved books; reading them, admiring them and writing short stories,” Lisa explained. “You could say I have always had a vivid imagination.

"Being an author was a faraway dream, something I always said I would love to do but never acted on it, until about seven years ago I decided that I would attend a course at Crescent Arts Centre.

"I loved it, the teacher, who is also an author, read my work and said it was very good, that was when I thought that maybe I could do this, I could be an author.

"Life and circumstances then took precedence, they still do but slowly I am carving out more time for me and my writing.”

After spending some time making notes and developing her story, Lisa spent a year writing the book, a contemporary family drama set between the rugged North West Coast of Ireland and the vast plains of Montana.

"The Echo of Her Shadow dips into the raw emotions of loss, trauma, resilience, and ultimately the power of home,” Lisa explained.

"With strong themes of family legacy, betrayal, and perseverance, this novel will appeal to almost everyone.

"The main character is Evie Turner and the book starts when she is 16 and loses her mum it then goes on to show her strength, courage, her fight for what is right and just.”

As well as using her active imagination, Lisa also drew on her own life experience when it came to penning the story.

"The book idea started off as being inspired by my own story, I also lost my mum at a young age but then the actual book took on a complete life of its own, you could say my imagination went into overdrive,” she continued.

The book will be released on November 7 and will be available in Waterstones, as well as online at Amazon and through Lisa’s website https://lisagorman.co/

It will also be available worldwide and Lisa is keen to bring it to the local literary market as well.

"I would love some local independent bookshops to stock it as well, that is something my publisher and I are working on,” she said.

Reviews from readers of all ages, from teens to octogenarians, are already coming in and the praise has definitely been forthcoming.

Lisa is already planning to continue the saga, creating a series of books following the family’s stories.

"I haven’t quite decided how many books will be in that series as yet,” she added.

“I also have plans for other stand alone books and another series of books. Plenty to keep me busy."