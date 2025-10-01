The latest episode of Ch4’s Great British Bake Off saw Coleraine contestant Iain Ross win through to the next stage….and win the hand of his girlfriend in marriage!

During the preparations for Iain’s chocolate week showstopper, Glenariff Park Chocolate Fondue, the Coleraine man revealed that it was a recreation of the spot where he intended to propose to his girlfriend Dervla.

Excited GBBO host Alison Hammond promptly made Iain rehearse his proposal, complete with chocolate ring box.

"I would never have applied for this [Bake Off] if it wasn’t for Derv,” Iain told Alison Hammond.

"She’s the most important person in my life.”

Having impressed the judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with his chocolate mousse cup signature challenge and taking seventh place in the chocolate tart technical challenge – despite the base collapsing – Iain set himself a chocolate challenge in the showstopper section to recreate Glenariff Waterfall with Irish chocolate liqueur fondue.

The showstopper was a hit with Iain being put through to the next round of the hit Ch4 baking show where he will face Pastry Week.

But the most important question of all – did Dervla say yes to the Glenariff proposal? She did!

Congratulations Iain and Dervla.