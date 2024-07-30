Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An international film festival in Larne this summer is set to raise money for two very worthy causes.

The Olderfleet International Film Festival at East Antrim Boat Club will support the humanitarian relief effort in Gaza, along with the work of the RNLI.

The event on August 24 (5-10pm) will feature a selection of live action shorts, animations, documentaries and more, with submissions from Millbrook to as far away as Hong Kong.

Festival director, Felix Surplus said: “We've been working on this event for several months, but I originally had the idea about three years ago whilst talking to my late father, the adventurer Norman Surplus. We liked the idea of someday hosting a film festival in Larne in aid of the Lifeboats.”

Poster by Elina Fallon

Following his father’s death in 2022, Felix set aside the idea, intending to pursue it again in future. He added: “That changed towards the start of this year; like so many people, I’ve spent the last almost 10 months helplessly watching the relentless genocide happening in Gaza and wanted to figure out a way to raise money for humanitarian aid in the region. Eventually, this catalysed that idea I had set aside a couple of years prior and I decided I’d go for it.

"The Olderfleet International Film Festival is named after the historic castle located just outside the venue. All profits will be split 50/50 between the RNLI, as originally planned, and World Central Kitchen. [This] fantastic charity provides food relief in the Gaza strip among other humanitarian crises, which is immensely important now more than ever as the region experiences famine on top of everything else.”

Meanwhile, filmmakers still have a chance to submit their films until August 6, with 50 percent off the submission fee available with use of the code LARNE50.

Tickets and submissions can be found at linktr.ee/olderfleet_film_festival or by Googling ‘Olderfleet International Film Festival’.