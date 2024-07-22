Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tickets are selling fast for a music festival celebrating the best of local musicians and performers, due to be staged in Carrickfergus this summer.

The first ever ‘Around the Town’ festival kicks off on Friday, August 2 at Carrick Town Hall with a performance by the Grampian Orchestra, and culminates in an outdoor show by Belfast group Anna’s Number at Joymount carpark on Saturday, August 10.

Between the two dates is a jam-packed programme, with over 20 events in total over the nine days including entertainment from Deja Vu Promotions, lunchtime recitals, workshops, jazz music, trad sessions, choirs, a silent disco, and a Grease singalong.

Part funded through the Department for Communities (DfC) MEA Revitalising Town Centres project with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, ‘Around the Town’ is presented by Positive Carrickfergus as part of their ongoing National Lottery-funded arts project.

Around the Town' festival performers and organisers with MEA Mayor, Alderman Beth Adger MBE and Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons at the festival launch in June. Photo: Positive Carrickfergus

In their July newsletter, Positive Carrickfergus said that tickets for the festival are moving steadily, with some events sold out already.

“Some of our events are free, some are more of a ‘drop in’ nature and don’t require tickets and some have a small charge of £5,” the newsletter added.

Two special festival deals are also available, with the Festival Week Ticket (£15) granting access to five Carrickfergus Town Hall events for the price of just three. It includes the Grampian Orchestra on Friday, August 2 at 7.30pm; the John Lindsay Band & Friends on Saturday, August 3 at 7.30pm; Andrew McCoubrey (Jazz Band) on Tuesday, August 6 at 8pm; the Open Mic night on Thursday, August 8 at 7pm, and Sounds Like Craic, a ‘Stars in their Eyes’-type experience on Friday, August 9 at 7pm.

Organisers have also collaborated with local businesses and the council to include existing events on the programme, from live music sessions to the monthly artisan market.

For more details on events and ticket prices, click here or visit the festival’s Facebook page.

A range of festival merchandise is also on offer in advance or at the festival events, with T-shirts for £12, tote bags, £8, and mugs for £8. Organisers said: “A special deal of all three pieces for £24 is available; send us a message to order yours for same day local pick up.”