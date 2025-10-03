An international film festival is set to return to Larne this autumn in support of two very worthy causes.

The Olderfleet International Film Festival will take take place at East Antrim Boat Club on Saturday, October 18 from 6pm.

Similar to the inaugural event in summer 2024, the exciting evening of short films will once again support the work of the RNLI, along with the World Central Kitchen’s humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza.

“The latter [is] more important than ever, as it is one of the few ways that humanitarian aid is still able to make its way into Gaza as the region continues to face famine amid the ongoing genocide,” said festival director, Felix Surplus.

Festival poster by Conor Kehelly (@conor_kehelly_art)

Tickets are £5 plus a booking fee, with all the ticket and film submission fee proceeds going to the charities.

They can be purchased via the Eventbrite page, by searching ‘Olderfleet International Film Festival tickets’ on Google, or at the door.

"We are very excited to show a host of films from both local and international filmmakers alike,” added Felix, son of the late adventurer Norman Surplus.

"We have a short that recently premiered at the world famous Cannes film festival, and although Larne Harbour in October isn’t quite the south of France, we hope our audience will enjoy the films just the same!”

The festival builds on the success of last year’s event, which featured submissions of live action shorts, animations, documentaries and more from Millbrook to as far away as Hong Kong.

